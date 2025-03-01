Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

