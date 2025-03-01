Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,008 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

