Maripau Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,233,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $69.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

