MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.350-5.840 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,766. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.44.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
