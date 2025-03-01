Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 2.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

