Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 927.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $17.70 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.