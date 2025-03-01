Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 927.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $17.70 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

