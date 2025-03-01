Merus’ (MRUS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2028 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Merus

Merus Stock Up 1.9 %

MRUS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Merus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.