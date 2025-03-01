Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. Merus has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.11.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

