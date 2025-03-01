MESSIER Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.91 Million (M87)

MESSIER (M87) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One MESSIER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MESSIER has a total market capitalization of $79.91 million and $1.76 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MESSIER has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,457.44 or 0.99878770 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,179.43 or 0.99550004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MESSIER Token Profile

MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. The official website for MESSIER is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00009599 USD and is up 46.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,000,322.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESSIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

