Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31,710.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 593,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

