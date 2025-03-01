Metis Global Partners LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Equinix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $904.62 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $928.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $904.71.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $21,988,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.