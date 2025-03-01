Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.4 %

KMI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

