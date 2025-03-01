MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $92.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.58.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MET stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

