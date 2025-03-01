Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 78 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.72.

Shares of ODFL opened at $176.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

