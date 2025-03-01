Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

