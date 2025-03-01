Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

