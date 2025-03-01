Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 782 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

