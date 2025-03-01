Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.35. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 349,300 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

