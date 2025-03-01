Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIST stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

