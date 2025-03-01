Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

