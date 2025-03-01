Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 600 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

