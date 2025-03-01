Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAM opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

