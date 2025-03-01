Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $461.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

