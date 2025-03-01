Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.22 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Up 1.1 %

DOV opened at $198.75 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $163.71 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average of $193.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.