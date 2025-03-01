Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $611.01 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.47.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

