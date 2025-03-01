Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,259,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,302,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,979,000 after purchasing an additional 330,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 779,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

