Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $515.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

