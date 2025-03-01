Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,742,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

