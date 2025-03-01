Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Releases Earnings Results

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 16.2 %

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 214.51 ($2.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 347 ($4.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

