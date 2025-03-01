Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Trading Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 218.73 ($2.75). Approximately 7,247,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 1,548,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MGAM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 16.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.51.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

