Motco Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.