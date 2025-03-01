Motco Sells 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Boeing were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $206.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

