Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 37,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 127,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

