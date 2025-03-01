Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $48.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

