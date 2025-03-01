Nancy Mccuaig Sells 400 Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Mccuaig sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.36, for a total value of C$17,744.00.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.33. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.29.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

