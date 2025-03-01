National Pension Service Has $35.14 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $35,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,372 shares of company stock worth $5,175,793. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LH opened at $251.45 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

