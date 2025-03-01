National Pension Service Has $40.52 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Smurfit Westrock worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $9,405,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,225 shares of company stock worth $2,920,429. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SW. Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

