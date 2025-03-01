National Pension Service Sells 5,874 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $249.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.33. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $421,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.