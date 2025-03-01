Needham & Company LLC Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $60.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. ExlService has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

