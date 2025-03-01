Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $401.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $84.83 and a 52 week high of $127.32.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNI

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.