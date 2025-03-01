Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

