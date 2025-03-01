NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.840-1.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.170-7.270 EPS.

Shares of NTAP opened at $100.00 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $88.49 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

