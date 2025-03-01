NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NURO stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 1.12% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.