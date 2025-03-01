New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.