New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $82.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

