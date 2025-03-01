New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $156.56.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.