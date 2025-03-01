New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

