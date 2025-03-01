New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $1,167,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,361.80. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

KR opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KR. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.