NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,454 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MSI opened at $441.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.