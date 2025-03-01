NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.91 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

